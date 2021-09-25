More evacuation orders downgraded in South Lake Tahoe

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings for residents east of Pioneer Trail between Larch and Al Tahoe, and in the area of Heavenly Mountain Resort out to the Alpine County Line and the Nevada State line.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More evacuation orders from the Caldor Fire have been downgraded to warnings in South Lake Tahoe.

The evacuation order for residents has been downgraded to a warning east of Pioneer Trail between Larch and Al Tahoe, and in the area of Heavenly Mountain Resort out to the Alpine County Line and the Nevada State line on the east.

The downgrade does not apply to federal land and the following forest closures remain in effect.

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has the following closures in effect: Caldor Fire Emergency Closure has been extended for the following areas: Desolation Wilderness, Meiss Country, Barker Pass and McKinney/Rubicon through Dec. 31. Access and orders will be refined over time. A backcountry closure remains in effect until Oct. 20.

Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7801/ and look for forest orders to see the full closures areas.

The fire as of Friday night has consumed 221,595 acres and is 76% contained.