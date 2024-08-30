More eyes on wildfire in the Tahoe basin
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – The recent installment of two new ALERTWildfire cameras in the Serene Lakes area west of Donner Lake is providing more eyes on wildfire in the Tahoe basin.
One of these camera was installed just last week. You can see what the camera sees on the AlertWildfire website.
These cameras join a larger network of cameras on the west coast, monitoring the land 24/7 for fire and smoke. They provide firefighters and first responders with critical information including helping them locate fires and scale resources.
The Tahoe Prosperity Center said Barb Pelletreau is someone to thank for the added security the cameras provide in the Serene Lakes area.
“She spent countless hours organizing neighbors and fundraising to get two new cameras in the Serene Lakes area,” their release states.
ALERTWildfire is a consortium of the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Oregon. They installed their first Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) fire camera in 2013 and have expanded their network since.
