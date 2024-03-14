Incline Village Board discusses more funding for water main repairs, meter registers, transponders

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Because of an onslaught of waterline leaks, the Incline Village General Improvement District unanimously approved augmenting the operating budget with $300,000 from the Utility Reserve Fund to pay for future water main repairs Wednesday night.

For fiscal year 2023-2024, the appropriated amount was $190,000. After paying for five water main leaks, there was $20,000 left in the account, said Kate Nelson, Interim Public Works Director.

In fall 2023 in the Nevada State Route 28 right-of-way, Q & D Construction repaired a water main leak. The repair cost $40,175.55.

In addition, there were four other water main leaks. IVGID has paid $90,437.00 in road cut permit fees for three leaks.

In February, a water leak damaged a large portion of Tyner Way. Once completed, Washoe County will give IVGID a road cut permit fee.

Currently, there is a leaking waterline valve next to the Christmas Tree Village shopping center. Public Works staff is soliciting bids. The cost is unknown.

In other news, the board also approved defunding $400,000 from the water pump station improvements account and re-appropriated the funds to the residential meter and electronics replacement project.

IVGID staff will report back to the board about what funds were used.

The residential meter budget item appropriated $150,000.

The five-year project will allocate $250,000 each year starting in 2025.

It will replace residential meter registers and transponders to keep up with the amount that are dying each month. These units are read monthly and capture water usage from meters.

“The die-off range has increased and there’s supply chain problems,” said Nelson. “We’re trying to get ahead of things.”

These units are approaching 20 years old. About 70 to 100 units die each month. When the units fail, they no longer transmit. Then meters have to be manually read and input into the system.