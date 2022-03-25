More heat records fall at Lake Tahoe; Rain, snow in forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A second temperature record has fallen in as many days at South Lake Tahoe during the early spring heat wave.

The thermometer on Thursday, March 23, reached 65 on the South Shore, breaking the old record by one degree, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

The North Shore also had record-breaking temps with Tahoe City on Thursday recording a high of 63.

More records are expected to fall on Friday with weather officials forecasting maybe the highest temps of the heat wave, in the mid 60s. The record for the date in South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City is 64. On the South Shore the record was set more than 30 years in 1988. In Tahoe City it was much more recent, in 2007.

A couple of years ago, on the same dates in 2020, the situation was the opposite with Lake Tahoe setting a cold record of 32.





The normal high temperature for the time of year is 49.

Saturday’s record high of 68 appears that it will stand with the service forecasting a high temp in the lower 60s. In Tahoe City, the record high for Saturday is just 59, set in 1990.

The service is forecasting winds to reach up to 10 mph Friday and increasing to 10-15 mph on Saturday with gusts up to 20 mph.

The temps cool down and the gusty winds pick up on Sunday as a storm system moves through the region that will bring chances for rain and snow showers.

Sunday’s high will approach 60 with wind gusts up to 35 mph. A chance of snow and rain is possible late in the evening but not much snow accumulation is expected. The snow level will be about 7,400 feet and lowering to 6,500 after midnight.

Snow is likely, 70%, on Monday but accumulations will be minimal below 7,000 feet. Above, the service said the mountains around Tahoe could see 2-5 inches with heavier snowfall possible south of the basin. The high will be in the mid 40s dropping below freezing overnight.

Tuesday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 52.