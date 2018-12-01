More overnight closures scheduled on Highway 28 south of Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The second in a series of overnight full road closures on Nevada Route 28 will take place Dec. 4-6 to allow for the installation of bridges on a new shared-used path.

Both directions of the highway will be closed between Lakeshore Boulevard in southern Incline Village near Tunnel Creek Café and Sand Harbor State Park from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly Dec. 4-6, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The closures are scheduled for overnight hours to avoid impact on heavy daytime traffic.

The closures are weather dependent and subject to change. The first round of closures in late October wrapped up two days earlier than planned.

During the closures, north-to-south traffic can take Mount Rose Highway from Incline Village to south Reno before taking Interstate 580 to U.S. 50 to Lake Tahoe.

The roadway closure will allow for installation of a bridge deck totaling nearly 250 feet in length, one of five pre-fabricated bridge decks being installed on the 3-plus mile shared use path under construction between southern Incline Village and Sand Harbor State Park.

Recommended Stories For You

Construction-related single lane closures will also continue Mondays through Fridays between approximately 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through early December, weather permitting.

Project information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com/SR28 or by calling 775-888-7000.