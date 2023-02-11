More security measures coming soon to Incline Village schools

Single-point of entry for schools in WCSD is a top priority, and is currently in the works at Incline High School.

Provided/WCSD

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village students will begin to see new security measures that is expected to increase safety at schools as soon as this spring.

New additions include a gun-detecting dog to be trained in the coming months, updated security measures as a result funding by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, and two new Washoe County deputies on the Incline High School campus next year.

With recent acts of violence happening all over the country, including multiple school shootings, the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees agreed that the safety and security of their students is a top priority, but it also falls on the entire community as well.

“This is not a problem to be solved by the school district alone,” said Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield. “This is a community issue. What happens in our schools is a microcosm and reflects what’s happening in our larger society … I think we can all say after seeing what happened in Virginia last week that it’s never been more important for us to ensure and make and keep our focus on gun safety, and I know that our law enforcement team here in the district agrees.”

Trustees received an in-depth presentation from school district Police Chief Jason Trevino and the district’s COO Adam Cersei. The presentation included past, present, and future initiatives taken at district schools. Along with funding created available for a gun-detecting dog through a grant, there will also be body camera and radio upgrades, the implementation of new and existing technologies on campus like student IDs and visitor management tactics, and more investment in the Safe Routes to School safety program, among others.

School safety has been improved through the re-design of school bathrooms, offering full view while still giving students needed privacy.

Provided/WCSD

WCSD reported 254 incidents that involved weapons in 2021-22 school year, but none of them occurred at Incline Village schools.

Incline High School Principal Tierney Cahill thinks a gun-detecting dog would be great for the schools, but also knows much of the work begins inside the school.

“I think extra security presence helps kids to make good decisions,” said Cahill. “Teachers, staff, and administration out and visible in the hallways, before and after school and in the classrooms, is really important. Building relationships with students so we know each child by name, need and strength is very important … Making school safe for all students is paramount.”

The school currently has the anonymous Safe Voice reporting system that allows students to notify administration of any concerns and worries they have. The system has helped the school stop incidents before they had a chance to happen.

“Students are a big part of the equation,” Cahill said.

Currently, the school is working with a grant provided to them to create a single point entry to the campus, better cameras, alarmed doors, and adding more security personnel to the buildings, according to Cahill.

Additionally, the planned expansion of the high school will see significant safety and security elements added in as well. Construction is anticipated to begin this year with completion in the fall of 2024.

“We are very fortunate to have Mr. and Mrs. Duffield invest in the safety of all students and update our building with the latest technology and personnel,” said Cahill. “When staff and students feel safe, we can focus on learning.”