More snow, cold temps this week for Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s a sunny Monday morning at Lake Tahoe but snowy weather is expected to continue this week that could impact travel, although accumulations will be minor compared to the storm that just exited the basin.

Tahoe ski resorts are reporting about 3 feet of snow in the last three days, including more than a foot overnight. The Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for Monday while Douglas and Washoe county school districts have a regular schedule.

The National Weather Service said periods of snow will continue through Wednesday and temperatures will remain well below normal for the next several days with wind chills dropping to as low as minus-25 degrees overnight in the Sierra backcountry.

The service said snow showers may be possible Monday afternoon with the best snowfall chances (80%) existing for the Sierra from Lake Tahoe north into northeast California. Snow showers may spill over into western Nevada by late this afternoon and continue into the evening. Light accumulations may impact roads once again with slick conditions possible for the Reno-Carson City area during the evening and morning commute.

Showers will decrease early Tuesday morning and there will be a brief break at least through mid-afternoon between waves.

Snowfall could return Tuesday night with the system favoring the Sierra from Tahoe to northeast California.

“Between today and Wednesday, expect up to 2 feet of new snow accumulation on the Sierra crest generally north of U.S. Highway 50, 4-8 inches in the Tahoe Basin, 2-6 inches in northeast California, and up to 2 inches of more spotty accumulations for Mono County and western Nevada,” the service said. “While these aren’t overly impressive snow totals for the Sierra, plan on periods of travel delays and disruptions through Wednesday.”

California State Route 89 remains closed at Emerald Bay and SR-88 is closed 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood, and from 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction.

Chain controls are in effect on most Tahoe highways.

For road conditions, call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

The high temperatures through Wednesday will struggle to reach 30 with overnight lows in the low teens. The highs from Thursday through the weekend are expected to hover around 40 degrees.