More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week

NWS 3-day forecast.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning.

“A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.

The first storm could bring snow into the valley, with NWS calling for 5 to 10 inches along the ridges, 2 to 5 inches in the Tahoe Basin and up to 2 inches elsewhere.

The snow is expected to start around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and last through the night.

Tuesday should be sunny with a high of 35 degrees.

Strong winds are expected to usher in a second storm on Wednesday. NWS states winds could reach up to 100 mph on the peaks.

Wednesday is forecasted to be a warmer day, with a high of 40 degrees.

“Snow levels will be tricky with this storm and there may be a period Wednesday afternoon and evening when they rise to 6500- 7000 feet in the Sierra, but stay near 4000-4500 feet in western Nevada. This is a situation where it rains around Lake Tahoe while seeing snow or a rain/snow mix in western Nevada valleys,” The NWS report says.

There is a 100% chance of snow on Thursday, and chances of snow Friday and Saturday.