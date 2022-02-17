More Tahoe snow on the horizon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Winter is not over yet! The Tahoe Basin could see more snow next week.

The recent snow system between Mon-Wed, after six weeks of drought, brought anywhere from 2” at South Lake Tahoe lake level homes, to 9” at the upper elevation resorts.

Looking forward, we expect mostly sunny skies through Saturday with lighter winds and warming temperatures. Sunday afternoon, winds will pick up prior to sunset due to a weak system blowing in Sunday night followed by another Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Highs hover around 30 and lows drop to the low teens. Slight chances might bring 2” max at lake level on the West shore and 6” max at the upper elevations on the North Shore.

After this mini-storm,precipitation is variable through the end of the month. Fingers crossed, as 60% of our readers agree, for a Miracle March! Reminder that March, 1991 brought us 240” of snow which extended our seasons beyond the ordinary.