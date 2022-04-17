More strong winds, heavy snow expected this week at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After enjoying a sunny Easter Sunday, more storms are headed to the Lake Tahoe Basin next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Sunday morning issued a special weather statement for an active weather pattern that includes possible snow accumulations of multiple feet over several days.

Strong winds will return along with snow and travel impacts beginning Monday.

Southwest winds are expected to gust in the 30-45 mph range with triple digits possible on Sierra ridges. In the basin, the service expects widespread gusts of 40 mph with a chance for wind prone areas to reach 60 mph.

Light snow accumulation is expected at lake level with amounts generally less than 2 inches while the Sierra crest could see up to a foot of wet, heavy snow.

Travel across Tahoe mountain passes will likely be slick and hazardous Tuesday morning.

Monday’s high will be in the low 50s and dropping to the low 40s on Tuesday.

The early week storm looks to be a teaser for a stronger, wetter system entering the region on Wednesday.

“A prolonged period of disturbed weather is likely during the second half of the week,” the statement said. “While it does not look as windy as the first system, it will be colder and wetter.”

The service said the 3-day liquid totals may exceed 2 inches across the Sierra that could produce 2 feet of snow at higher elevations and 8-14 inches at lake level.

Moderate to major travel delays should be expected.