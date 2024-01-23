More than 1 pound of meth found during traffic stop in Stateline
STATELINE, Nev. – On January 17, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy—along with DCSO K9 Officer Blaze—conducted a traffic stop in Stateline, which resulted in the discovery of more than one pound of methamphetamine.
According to DCSO’s Facebook, “The male and female suspects, residents of Sacramento, were taken into custody and are being charged with felony trafficking. Both suspects have served previous prison time and are currently on felony probation due to separate crimes.”
