More than 1,600 receive vaccine at Stateline event

STATELINE, Nev. — More than 1,600 were vaccinated Thursday in South Tahoe.

The vaccine drive took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Special Events Center.

Carson City Health and Human Services in partnership with the Nevada National Guard administered the vaccine to frontline hospitality and restaurant workers, including those at Harrah’s and Harveys, and other eligible residents from Douglas County and South Lake Tahoe.

“We were honored to be selected as the first non-medical vaccination site in Lake Tahoe. These vaccination events allow us to break down barriers that may otherwise stand in the way of our Team Members receiving doses,” said John Koster, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe, in a press release. “The past year has been challenging, but we are optimistic that the vaccine will help us get back to business and continue to welcome more guests to our resorts.”

Harrah’s is scheduled to host another vaccine drive for all Nevadans 16 years of age and older from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. That first dose event will be followed up three weeks later on Tuesday, April 27, with second doses.