More than 300 rack up 40k miles in 16th Tahoe Bike Challenge
STATELINE, Nev. — More than 300 Lake Tahoe residents biked about 40,000 miles in June, a distance equivalent to traveling from Tahoe to San Francisco and back 100 times, as part of the 16th annual Tahoe Bike Challenge.
The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition teamed to produce the friendly competition that encourages individuals and teams to track trips and miles on their bikes.
The 16th anniversary challenge took place during the COVID-19 pandemic for a second year. While Bike to School events were again canceled, the Bike Challenge still attracted hundreds of participants around the lake.
South Lake Tahoe kicked off this year’s challenge with the annual bike path cleanup. Almost 50 volunteers picked up 250 pounds of trash, including 2,500 cigarette butts and over 2,000 plastic pieces, along three miles of bike path in the city. The event was organized by The League to Save Lake Tahoe, Clean Tahoe, and the Bike Coalition to provide clean and safe paths throughout the challenge.
The Tahoe Bike Challenge website http://www.lovetoride.net/Tahoe helped participants log their trips and miles during the month-long competition. Winners received prizes donated from local businesses around the lake.
In the team category, a group of TRPA employees won the challenge by racking up a combined 2,446 miles.
“The Shiftless Cranks are stoked to win the 2021 Tahoe Bike Challenge,” said Mason Bindl, captain of the winning team. “I’m proud of our team managing an average of 244 miles and 19 days ridden per teammate. For me, the Bike Challenge has been the catalyst to getting outside every day. It has helped me build that daily habit of exercise and enjoying the Tahoe outdoors. I am looking forward to many more rides this summer, after a strong start in June. Thanks to the event organizers.”
There were also several individual winners, who outrode the competition to place in 10 different individual categories.
Heather Benson, winner in the Top Female Rider category, appreciates the Tahoe Bike Challenge because “it’s not about speed, but is all about riding your bike as much as possible. The challenge encourages everyone to ride more and to ride bikes that they have never ridden before.”
This year, Benson was determined to complete the challenge after suffering a mountain biking injury last year. Sure enough, in addition to her individual win, Benson’s team, “Out for a Rip” logged 2,637 miles and placed second overall.
Other individual winners include:
Top Rider and Top Male Rider – Ken Corcoran
Top Rider (most miles) – Dominique Westlake
Most Trips – Emily Sears
Top Female Rider – Heather Benson
Top Encourager – Sherry Hao
Top Commuter – Beth Aiton
Top Male New Rider – James Martin
Top Female New Rider – Kelsey Cooper
Most Rides with Kids – Paul Amato
Check out the team and individual results at lovetoride.net/tahoe/event_results.
The 16th annual Tahoe Bike Challenge was made possible by sponsors from Crystal Bay Casino, South Shore Bikes, Tahoe Tie Dye, Bike the West, Bliss Experiences and Lake Tahoe Yoga, Sports LTD, Verde Mexican Rotisserie, Free Bird, Ernie’s Coffee Shop, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Clean Tahoe.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Lake Tahoe clarity remains stagnant
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe’s clarity has remained relatively stagnant, said a 2020 report, but local agencies are fighting to win back the crystal clear waters.