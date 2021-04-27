More than 5 dozen new virus cases reported in El Dorado
The coronavirus is circulating at a faster pace than patients are recovering in El Dorado County.
Health officials on Monday reported 61 new cases, that includes Saturday and Sunday, and just 27 assumed recoveries. There are 483 residents who are active with the virus.
Of the new cases, 17 are from the Lake Tahoe region, one is in Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz; 16 are from El Dorado Hills, one isfrom Diamond Springs/El Dorado; four are in the North County, nine are from Placerville, 11 in Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue and two are frm the South County.
Sixteen of the new cases are kids 17 years of age or under, 34 are between 18 and 49, nine are between 50-64 and two are 65 or older.
Three people are hospitalized with the virus, including one in intensive care. The county has suffered 109 deaths.
For those looking to get vaccinated, Barton is hosting a mass clinic Friday at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge in South Lake Tahoe.
There are many appointments available as of Monday afternoon online at the California Department of Health Department’s MyTurn website.
