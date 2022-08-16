More than 70 kids participate in Vegas Golden Knights hockey clinic (Gallery)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Members of the Vegas Golden Knights professional hockey team hosted a youth clinic Monday, Aug. 15, at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena as part of a 4-city tour.
More than 70 kids participated in the two-hour clinic that ran from 10 a.m. to noon.
Golden Knights defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore, play-by-play broadcaster Dave Goucher, VGK Insider Gary Lawless, Mascot Chance, members of the Vegas Vivas! cheer team and Knights Guard ice crew were all part of the tour that includes stops in Boise, Idaho, Missoula, Montana and Salt Lake City.
