More than two dozen South Tahoe athletes to compete at USASA Nationals

The South Tahoe USASA team will send 30 athletes to compete in Colorado starting this week.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More than two dozen South Tahoe ski and snowboard athletes will compete this week in the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association National Championships at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

The event begins Friday, March 31 and lasts through April 13 and will feature the best snowboarders and freeskiers competing in Rail Jam (RJ), Slopestyle (SS), Halfpipe (HP), Boardercross/Skiercross (BX/SX) and Giant Slalom (GS) and Slalom (SL).

The USASA is a California-based nonprofit that is represented by 30 regional series across the USA. The USASA is made up of over 5,000 athlete members and 600-plus coaches and officials. The total membership including parents and supporters exceeds 10,000 members.

The USASA hosts 500-plus snowboard and freeski events annually at approximately 120 ski resorts in the country. The USASA National Championships are held annually at Copper Mountain and span 12 days with over 1,800 participants. The USASA Nationals are the largest snowboard and freeskiing event in the world and have been held consistently by the USASA for 29 years. The USASA is the first step in the Olympic pipeline for snowboarding and freeskiing.

Fifty four local athletes were invited across six different disciplines to represent the USASA South Tahoe Series in the next couple of weeks.

Despite the challenging winter, canceled events, events held in blizzard conditions, athletes having to travel to make up events; the South Tahoe athletes thrived and will be represented well at Nationals.

Here are the 30 South Tahoe Athletes (ages from 7-76) who have accepted invitations and will be competing at Nationals:

Andrew Hansen, Snowboard, Youth boy, GS,SL

Angela Oyervides, Snowboard, Kahuna Women, GS,SL,HP,SS

Antonio Desipio, Snowboard, Menehune Boy, SS

Cruz Rodriguez, Snowboard, Grommet Boy, HP,RJ,SS

Dick Schulze, Snowboard, Methuselah Men, GS,SL

Gigi Rodriguez, Snowboard Breaker, Girl, HP,SS

Graydon Ross, Snowboard, Open Class, RJ,SS

Kaden Stubblefield, Snowboard, Breaker Boy, RJ,SS

Kai Teteak, Snowboard, Breaker Boy, BX,GS,SL

Lyla Stubblefield, Snowboard, Menehune Girl, BX,GS,SL,HP,RJ,SS

Macey Grissom, Snowboard, Youth girl, GS

Paz Victoria Rodriguez, Snowboard Ruggie, Girl, HP,RJ,SS

Serina Verduzco, Snowboard, Menehune Girl, BX,GS

Veda Hallen, Snowboard, Open Class, SS

Zaria Steeves, Snowboard, Grommet Girl, BX,GS,SL,HP,RJ,SS

Abi Grillone, Freeski, Grommet Girl, SS

Asher Dunn, Freeski, Menehune Boy, SX,RJ

Austin Kim, Freeski, Ruggie Boy, SX,SS

Charlie Provus, Freeski, Grommet Boy, SX,SS

Charlotte Sicz, Freeski, Menehune Girl, SX,SS

Deia Steinmetz, Freeski, Open Class, SX

Elya Loge, Freeski, Breaker Girl, SX

Emma Stewart, Freeski, Menehune Girl, SX, RJ,SS

Hailie Rosatti, Freeski, Menehune Girl, SX

Isa Loge, Freeski, Menehune Girl, SX,RJ,SS

Jackson Hoehn, Freeski, Ruggie Boy, SX

Kendall Hunt, Freeski, Breaker Girl, RJ,SS

Laurel Rosatti, Freeski ,Ruggie Girl, SX

Shashank Ashwin, Freeski, Menehune Boy, SX

Silas Haydt, Freeski, Menehune Boy, SS

Tomas Ponce de Leon, Freeski, Grommet Boy, SX