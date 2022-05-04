More wind, weekend cool down, snow showers in Tahoe forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More windy days are on the way to Lake Tahoe followed by a cool down, and possible snow showers, with temperatures well below seasonal averages.

The National Weather Service in Reno issues a special weather statement calling for strong, gusty winds on Thursday and Friday and temps to drop on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

A pair of systems brushing through the region this week will bring winds ranging from 35-45 mph on Thursday and 35-55 mph on Friday, with stronger gusts possible in wind prone locations.

Areas of blowing dust are possible along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 50 and lake users should be wary of choppy conditions.

The service said winds will bring difficult travel conditions both in the air and on the ground. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible.

The high temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be in the low 60s and dropping to the mid 50s on Saturday. The overnight low on Saturday will drop below freezing.

The gusty winds will last through the weekend as a cold front enters the basin bringing much colder air and the high temp on Sunday is expected to be about 42, 15-20 degrees cooler than seasonal averages.

“There will be rain and snow showers with the front, but again, liquid amounts will be minimal,” said the statement. “There are solid chances for snow levels to fall to all valley floors by Sunday evening, which may catch many off guard.”

The service said well below normal temps and chances for light showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday and added it’s possible “we could have frost and freeze concerns Sunday and Monday nights.”