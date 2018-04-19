Morgan Heritage headlines Island Vibes Spring Tour in Stateline

Late-Nite Productions and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa will spread good vibes this Saturday as the production company and host venue welcome the Island Vibes Spring Tour featuring reggae artists Morgan Heritage, Fiji, Maoli and Nomad to Blu NightClub.

Family ensemble Morgan Heritage, known for songs like "She's Still Loving Me" and "Tell Me How Come," headlines the evening's entertainment.

"With their reggae DNA from Jamaican origins, the Brooklyn-born group of Massachusetts upbringing unearthed a way to infuse the sounds of pop, rock, country, R&B and hip-hop music into their brand of reggae that they call 'Rockaz,'" states Morgan Heritage's online biography.

The group released its newest full-length album, "Avrakedabra," back in May 2017.

"Sultry vocal fluctuations, smooth riffs, upbeat percussion, unique guitar style paired with rhythmic chants and thoughtful lyrics deliver an album that will not only make you dance and feel good, but still remains fresh to the ears," continues the bio, adding that "Avrakedabra" is a project filled with collaborations — such as appearances from Kings of Leon guitarist Ethan Long and Grammy-winning guitarist Mitchum "Khan" Chin.

Doors for the loaded night of reggae open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 21. Tickets cost $25 (plus tax and fees) on the day of the show. Learn more about the gig online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.