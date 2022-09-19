Mosquito Fire containment at 39%; Some residents returning home

Tahoe National Forest's Truckee Hotshots conducting a firing operation on Buckeye Ridge between Volcanoville and American River.

Provided/Dustin Freedman/USDA Forest Service

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Containment of the Mosquito Fire has about doubled in the last two days, some evacuation orders have been rescinded and the smoke that was impacting air quality in the Truckee-Tahoe region is a distant memory.

The fire that began Sept. 6 near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County, and then spread into El Dorado County, has burned 76,290 acres and is 39% contained, up from 20% a couple of days ago. It has claimed 78 structures and damaged another 13.

About 3,000 people were able to return home this weekend, but more than 8,200 remain evacuated.

“Due to this increase in containment, the current wet weather, and the quick response from our cooperating utility partners, law enforcement officials were able to repopulate many of the surrounding communities on Sunday,” said Cal Fire in Monday morning’s incident report.

The cold, rainy weather helping firefighters suppress the blaze is expected to last through Wednesday.

“An early season storm will continue bringing well below normal temperatures and chances for rain, and even some snow for elevations above 9000 feet, through Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said Monday in a special statement. “A few thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon as well, with a 10% chance for a stray nocturnal storm Tuesday night.”

The service said rain totals will be highest for the northern Sierra into northeast California over the multi-day period and wetting rains are also anticipated through the Tahoe Basin and into far northwestern Nevada.

Daytime temperatures will be about 10-20 degrees below seasonal averages with Wednesday night being the coldest as skies begin to clear. The overnight lows in the Truckee-Tahoe region are expected to be in the mid 30s and just below freezing on Wednesday.

After the storm moves out, the high temps begin to rise and are forecast to be in the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday.