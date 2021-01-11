Mostly sunny skies expected this week for Lake Tahoe

It’s the middle of winter, but spring-like weather is on the way this week for Lake Tahoe.

Mostly and partly sunny skies, with some clouds and zero precipitation, is in the National Weather Service forecast through next weekend.

The week starts Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 47, a low of 31, and southern winds from 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 and the low expected to stay above freezing at 35. Southwest winds will reach up to about 15 mph.

The wind gets stronger on Wednesday, with gusts up to 20 mph, but the high temperature heads north to about 50 with the low dropping to about freezing.

On Thursday and Friday it gets even warmer with the highs expected to be in the upper 50’s.

The early forecast for the weekend shows sunny skies with high in the low 50s.