Motel 6 Memorandum of Understanding between city and conservancy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The boarded up and chain-linked Motel 6 site that’s headed towards restoration was a topic at the City of South Lake Tahoe’s City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Sept. 24.

The council, comprised of Mayor Cody Bass, Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Wallace, councilmembers Scott Robbins, Cristi Creegan and newly chosen councilmember Devin Middlebrook, approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the California Tahoe Conservancy regarding the project.

The conservancy, which acquired the property in May, plans on restoring the site to the former meadow, floodplains and watershed habitat that existed there before development in the seventies. Tearing the buildings down is on the list to make that happen.

City Attorney Heather Stroud explained to council the 10-year memorandum outlines terms of property maintenance standards such as the perimeter fence and proper board up to keep it safe and keep trespassers out. Maintaining the property so it is free of trash, debris and weeds is a part of the memorandum as well as terms for public information signage related to the restoration project.

One provision allows police, fire and other agencies access for public safety training before the buildings are demolished, although details would be worked out under a separate license agreement to be negotiated.

The conservancy is open to discussing using the property’s development rights in the city instead of other parts of the Tahoe basin, and using those on projects that would have economic or environmental benefit in the city with a priority for affordable housing.

Although the Motel 6 acquisition triggered the memorandum of understanding, at the request of the conservancy, the city made it broader to cover other properties the conservancy may acquire in the future.

The memorandum provides the understanding that the city can provide input on the restoration and public access, including the South Tahoe bikeway that currently goes behind the Motel 6 building. The bikeway may stay in the same location or get moved depending on restoration plans.

The South Tahoe bikeway runs behind Motel 6. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Although the memorandum was up for discussion, public comments resurrected disagreements about tearing the buildings down and restoring the site altogether.

“Where’s the equity for the people that used to stay there on vacation?” Scott Loberg asked. “Are you going to develop another lower priced hotel in town?”

Commenter concerns were focused around adding to the tally of torn down affordable motels and not using the site for affordable or seasonal housing.

Middlebrook responded to the concern, “That is true. Motel 6 is one of the last more affordable places to stay in town.” He encouraged future councils to think innovatively on that front.

Mayor Pro Tem Wallace, who is the city’s conservancy representative, said one of the reasons Motel 6 would not be feasible for housing is due to the asbestos found there.

Concerning the property’s unsightliness, the memorandum says the conservancy is investigating screening the fence to cover the boarded up bottom half. Councilmember Robbins requested more of a commitment. “I understand that that may be their intention at the moment, but let’s ask staff to say that if they don’t do screening, that we then at least ask to do some visual remediation on the plywood.”

Wallace said as vice chair for the conservancy, she would make that happen.

The conservancy expects to begin demolition next spring and complete it by October of next year.

The entire Memorandum of Understanding is available on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s website as a link on their Sept. 24 City Council Agenda.