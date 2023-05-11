Mother’s Day events, special menus at Lake Tahoe

Alpine Union at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will have a one-day Mother's Day prix fixe menu.

Provided/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Celebrate Mother’s Day in style this year with fun-filled events happening all over the Lake Tahoe Basin. Whether you’re looking for somewhere great to enjoy a meal with the family, or fun events for ladies only, there is something for everyone to do this year.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

This Mother’s Day, celebrate mom at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. On Sunday, May 14, Alpine Union and Park Prime Steakhouse will serve specialty prix fixe menus for families wanting to treat mom to a special meal at Hard Rock.

Alpine Union’s Mother’s Day menu is $40 a person, and includes a choice of burrata salad or Italian wedding soup to start, followed by a choice of chicken piccata, choice prime rib, or shrimp scampi as an entree, and a strawberry cinnamon waffle shortcake for dessert.

Park Prime’s Mother’s Day menu is $75 a person, and reservations can be made at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/dining-restaurants/park-prime-steakhouse .

Start with either a spring salad or tomato lobster bisque, followed by either a pan seared duck breast or pan seared diver scallops, and finish with a strawberry cheesecake parfait made with graham cracker crumb and fresh mint.

Regular menus will be available at both restaurants in addition to these fun Mother’s Day additions.

To learn more visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com .

Mother’s Day Brunch at Riva Grill

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Riva Grill be will hosting a spectacular buffet brunch on the lake to help every mother feel special this season.

Reservations are highly recommended to this brunch that will include prime rib and oven-roasted turkey carving stations, a made-to-order omelet station, and an assortment of entrees and desserts.

Enjoy made-to-order waffles or French toast, a decadent seafood station, a large variety of salads and fruits, and so many desserts your head will spin.

A champagne meal is $99 a person. Adults who choose to forgo the champagne option are $79 a person, and children are $35 a person.

To make your reservations visit http://www.opentable.com/riva-grill?corrid=373e9889-1b90-4484-a5be-0f2032dcf749&avt=eyJ2IjoyLCJtIjowLCJwIjowLCJzIjowLCJuIjowfQ&p=2&sd=2021-03-11T19%3A00%3A00 .

Pop Up Shop for Mother’s Day Flowers

Wyld Peony will be hosting a pop-up shop for Mother’s Day at Pet Network Thrift Store for special gifts perfect for mom.

From 12-6 p.m. Friday, May 12, come by the thrift shop to pick out pre-made flower arrangements and hand-wrapped bouquets, or select your own flowers for a beautiful bouquet for mom.

In addition, there will be cards and special gifts available for purchase.

To learn more visit wyldpeony.com .

Ladies Night Floral Workshop at Bridget Giroux Design

Spend an evening with the ladies before Mother’s Day and create the perfect center-piece for the holiday at Bridget Giroux Design at 5 p.m. Friday, May 12.

For $125 a person, learn the art of floral design with Catalina Lavalle, owner of Believe in Recess.

In this introductory class, students will learn the tools of the trade, from handling and caring for floral ingredients to design principles that guide Lavalle’s approach to floral design.

Wine and charcuterie are included while students will work on table centerpieces that reflect the bounty of spring.

All materials will be provided. To register visit http://www.bridgetgiroux.com/store-2-2 .

Mother’s Day Brunch benefitting Incline Village Nursery School

Pamper mom with a Mother’s Day brunch at The Chateau in Incline Village from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

The brunch will benefit Incline Village Nursery School, and will also have a decision buffet style brunch with one mimosa included with an adult ticket as well as access to a cash bar.

Take family pictures in the photo booth and walk around and sip and shop at the many different booths set up. Children will be able to participate in activities to make mom an incredible and memorable gift.

Tickets are $60 for adults and $30 for children.

To learn more visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-brunch-tickets-611297255547 .

Mother’s Day Special at Bowl Incline

Looking to get active for Mother’s Day? Head over to Bowl Incline on Sunday, May 14 for one free pair of bowling shoes and a glass of champagne for moms!

Enjoy a game or two of bowling, stop by the arcade, and grab a bite to eat with the whole family!

To learn more visit bowlincline.com .