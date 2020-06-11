Motorcycle collision on Kingsbury Grade results in fatality
STATELINE, Nev. — Kingsbury Grade was closed Thursday afternoon after a reported three-motorcycle collision resulted in a fatality.
The collision was reported at 2:20 p.m. and occurred near the intersection with Palisades Drive, just down from the Chart House.
CPR was in progress on one of the victims as Tahoe-Douglas firefighters arrived on scene.
By 2:50 p.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol reported a rider had succumbed to injuries.
Tahoe-Douglas firefighters reported two riders were taken by ambulance for treatment.
The highway could be closed for the next three hours for clean-up and for Nevada Highway Patrol troopers to conduct their investigation.
The Nevada Department of Transportation is on scene for the road closure.
