Motorcycle rental company offers sunset tours at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe sunsets can be memorable.
A South Tahoe motorcycle rental company is taking advantage of the glorious views by offering a new sunset tour to kick off the summer at Lake Tahoe.
Rolling Freedom Motorcycles is offering an e-bike sunset tour from Kahle Trail to Beach Bums Bar and Grill, as well as a motorcycle sunset tour up from South Lake Tahoe to Incline Village. The shop is also offering extended sunset hours for their Polaris Slingshot.
“Sunsets in Tahoe are absolutely gorgeous,” co-owner Sina Beaghley said. “We went and did that [a sunset ride] one evening and I thought, ‘Gosh, this would be a really neat thing for customers to be able to do and it would extend the riding hours.’”
After officially opening their business in May, Beaghley and her husband, Matthew, began to try to find fun ways to bring their favorite parts of riding to their business. On top of a great ride, patrons can look forward to an exclusive photo package.
“We actually have videography that’ll be included in that and photography that we can give as raw and edited footage to customers,” Beaghley said. “The ride is $125 a person. It includes the e-bike and equipment. Of course with e-bikes the helmets and all that good stuff. And it includes one of our staff riding with them, doing the photography and videography. And then the ride back.”
At Beach Bums, guests can purchase refreshments and enjoy a relaxing night on the lake.
“It doesn’t include refreshments at Beach Bums, that’s on them, but we will take them to Beach Bums for the refreshments and for them to be able to hangout,” Beaghley said.
While the e-bike and Slingshot tours are already available to book for sunset rides, the motorcycle ride is still in the process of being added to the shop’s website. Anyone who wants to rent a bike should reserve ahead of time on their website, or call the shop at 775-580-7054.
“We have reservations for e-bikes ahead of time, and the motorcycle is the same thing,” Beaghley said. “We have to make sure we have people to do the videography.”
Another way to book a unique experience with Rolling Freedom Motorcycles is through Airbnb Experiences.
To ride a motorcycle with Rolling Freedom, patrons must have a motorcycle “M” endorsement on their license.
