Motorist airlifted to Reno after rollover crash SLT

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — A motorist is in critical condition after a rollover crash Saturday morning in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to a traffic collision where a car had rolled over into a tree on Lake Tahoe Blvd., near San Jose Ave in the Al Tahoe area.

Tahoe Douglas and Lake Valley fire protection districts each assisted as SLTFR extricated the driver from the Chevrolet Yukon SUV.

A Calstar helicopter landed on Lake Tahoe Blvd., and transported the driver to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.