Motorists can expect long delays Thursday on US 50 during commute hours

Emergency repair work from a fatal collision will take place all day Thursday.

Provided / Caltrans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Motorists using US State Route 50 Thursday, all day, should expect delays long delays due to road repair from a tragic fatal crash.

Caltrans said in a press release Wednesday afternoon that starting at 4 a.m. due to grinding and paving for emergency repairs, motorists traveling just east of Meyers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes during peak commute traffic.

The deck and asphalt approaches on each end of the Sawmill Bridge over the Upper Truckee River need to be resurfaced and the guardrail on the 134.5-foot structure has to be replaced after a driver of fuel tanker truck swerved to avoid a car entering the highway which resulted in a fiery, fatal collision.

Caltrans will have one-way traffic control throughout the day.

Paving the new surface is expected to be complete by 8 p.m. and work to replace the bridge deck surface is scheduled for next week, said the release.