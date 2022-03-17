Rock work to cause delays on Echo Summit

Granite Construction scales the slope at Echo Summit to dislodge rocks above U.S. Highway 50.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Caltrans will be performing rock scaling and slope stabilization next week on Echo Summit which will cause delays for travelers on U.S. Highway 50.

The agency is alerting travelers that starting Monday passenger cars and pick-up trucks will be rerouted to Johnson Pass Road with one-way traffic control in effect to reduce Echo Summit traffic queues, said Caltrans in a press release.

Commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles towing trailers will remain on US 50 over Echo Summit with one-way traffic control in effect.

Delays of 30 to 45 minutes are expected over Echo Summit.

Detours and traffic controls will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Caltrans said the traffic controls will permit contractor Granite Construction to expedite rock scaling and slope stabilization activities in the area. Rock scaling activities have been in effect since early March after a large boulder fell onto U.S. Highway 50, blocking traffic in both directions. Caltrans used explosives to reduce the large boulder to pieces, permitting the highway to reopen. Caltrans is monitoring the slope around the clock until all scaling activities have been completed.

US 50 motorists should also be advised that one-way traffic control is in effect between Kyburz and Strawberry for vegetation removal following the devastating Caldor Fire. Motorists should expect travel delays in this area as well. Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.