Rock work to cause delays on Echo Summit
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Caltrans will be performing rock scaling and slope stabilization next week on Echo Summit which will cause delays for travelers on U.S. Highway 50.
The agency is alerting travelers that starting Monday passenger cars and pick-up trucks will be rerouted to Johnson Pass Road with one-way traffic control in effect to reduce Echo Summit traffic queues, said Caltrans in a press release.
Commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles towing trailers will remain on US 50 over Echo Summit with one-way traffic control in effect.
Delays of 30 to 45 minutes are expected over Echo Summit.
Detours and traffic controls will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Caltrans said the traffic controls will permit contractor Granite Construction to expedite rock scaling and slope stabilization activities in the area. Rock scaling activities have been in effect since early March after a large boulder fell onto U.S. Highway 50, blocking traffic in both directions. Caltrans used explosives to reduce the large boulder to pieces, permitting the highway to reopen. Caltrans is monitoring the slope around the clock until all scaling activities have been completed.
US 50 motorists should also be advised that one-way traffic control is in effect between Kyburz and Strawberry for vegetation removal following the devastating Caldor Fire. Motorists should expect travel delays in this area as well. Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Four candidates vie for District 5 Supervisor
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Supervisors District 5 race is off and running after the filing period closed on Wednesday.