Mott Canyon Tavern & Grill sponsors Adopt A Day of Nourishment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. Despite the snowy weather, 97 South Lake Tahoe locals enjoyed the Bread & Broth evening meal that was hosted by Mott Canyon Tavern & Grill on Monday, March 31st. According to Gail Clair, B&B’s Adopt A Day Crew Coordinator, “it was a great evening, and the Mott Canyon Tavern & Grill Adopt A Day (AAD) sponsor crew members were a pleasure to have helping at the meal.”

Considering that the local favorite establishment is known for its warm, friendly environment and great food and drinks, it makes sense that the Mott Canyon’s team would be a perfect fit for providing friendly and guest-oriented service to the Monday Meal dinner guests.

From left to right: Jay Standberg, Mark White, Lindsey Oexle, Janeen White, Steve Maltase Provided

Another first-time AAD sponsor, Mott Canyon Tavern & Grill’s crew was led by owners Mark and Janeen White who have been providing casual dining at the Tavern & Grill since 1997. Joining Mark and Janeen were Mott Canyon Tavern & Grill team members Steve Maltase, Lindsey Oexle, and Jay Strandberg. “It was a great and rewarding time for all of us,” shared Janeen. “Good to see and understand what’s going on in our community.”

Normally between 95 and 125 dinner guests partake in the meal provided every Monday at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall. For some of the dinner guests, it is the outstanding meal that draws them to attend. At the March 31st dinner meal for example, the menu included a Zesty Italian Baked Chicken, marinara sauce noodles, broccoli, garden salad, and a wonderful array of dessert choices However, most of the diners come to help supplement their weekly meals with the evening’s nutritious, full- course dinner and the bags of healthy food that they take home for meals later in the week.

B&B’s Monday Meal not only provides hot meals, it also provides a welcoming and warm environment to socialize not only with fellow diners but also the B&B volunteers and Adopt A Day team members. The Mott Canyon Tavern & Grill crew members played an important role in making sure that the meal was once again a successful meal service.

“We would love to sponsor this amazing service again,” stated Janeen as the dinner service was winding down. Bread & Broth would be very pleased to have them support and join us for another meal in the upcoming year.