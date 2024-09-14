Mountain air magic: Clear your sinuses naturally!

Got a sore throat, headache, or stuffed up feeling? Try one of these 5 nature’s cures.

Sinus sufferers are hardly alone. About 35 million Americans have sinusitis at least once year, according to researchers. If you have nasal congestion, a cough, painful facial pressure – welcome to rhinosinusitis commonly called sinusitis, explains the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI).

Meet the sinuses – hollow cavities around the face — which aids to filter the air you breathe. Sinus woes – chronic and acute – say sinus specialists are often caused by allergies, colds, flu or change in environment. So, you can blame your sinus woes on the dust, dander, and dry air in the mountains — especially during fall. But you are not powerless. Here are things you can do:

1. Eat spicy foods. One hot chili pepper can be your antidote to break up the mucus (the stuff in your throat), open the airways, and allows you to breathe easier. A study published in Annals of Allergy; Asthma & Immunology proved hot chili peppers may help clear up sinus inflammation. Also, try eating spicy hot mustard and horseradish.

2. Add garlic to your diet. Garlic has expectorant and decongestant properties that help you to prevent a cold — often followed by acute sinusitis, points out the AAAAI. The herb contains a sulfur compound called allicin and can fight bacteria – linked to sinus infections. Past research shows you can prevent the common cold with a garlic supplement. Or a garlic clove eaten in your favorite dishes may keep sinus woes and sniffles or the doctor away.

3. Pineapple, please. Eating ½ cup, diced pineapple or drinking 8 ounces of pineapple juice may be what the doctor should order to prevent sinus troubles. Research has shown that the enzyme bromelain was the key compound that helped ward off acute sinusitis for children in Germany. Pineapple juice, a good source of immune-boosting vitamin C, is a sweet anti-sinusitis fighter.

4. Sip tea. Sinus doctors at the New York Sinus Center note that inhaling vapors of herbal brew can alleviate nasal inflammation, and drinking the hot beverage can speed nasal drainage by moisturizing the mucus membranes. The Center recommends a variety of sinus agony-busting herbal teas such as blackberry, chamomile, peppermint, and thyme. Savor three cups daily for best results. Speaking of tea…

5. Add a bit of honey! Research touts nature’s nectar can kill bacteria. Plus, a study conducted at the University of Oxford, UK reveals honey is more effective at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics and more budget-wise. The rule of thumb is no more than three tablespoons per day.

Here are more options from the AAAAI: Get plenty of rest, and keep your body hydrated by drinking several glasses of water a day. Try breathing hot, moist air, using hot packs, or washing the nasal cavities with a saline rinse. If your sinus ailments do not resolve, consult your doctor.

Soup Rx

Chicken soup (canned or homemade) contains several ingredients that affect the body’s immune system, say nutritionists. A bowl of hot soup has anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe a sore throat — and ease the pesky headache of sinus symptoms. Bonus tip: Add fresh hot peppers and garlic!

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the Healing Powers series, the Rescue Me! trilogy, and the new book Courage with Paws to be released this fall. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com