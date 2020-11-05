Mountain Area Preservation hosts 5th Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Mountain Area Preservation hosts 5th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival virtually this Friday, Nov. 6.

Provided

While the in-person 5th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival was postponed for 2020, catch the virtual lineup of the festival hosted by Mountain Area Preservation. This festival celebrates and encourages activism with inspiring, thought-provoking films from all over the world.

At 6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 6, tune in to the virtual event, the films begin at 6:30 p.m.

The festival will showcase 17 award-winning films on climate change, conservation, female empowerment, Native American heritage and adventure.

The festival’s feature film will be Forever Wild. The film presents a community that prevails through grassroots activism for conservation with a testament to nature and democracy. The film has been available but will be for Friday’s virtual event.

“We are excited to be able to bring the event back to Truckee-Tahoe as a virtual event this fall,” said Alexis Ollar, executive director of MAP. “The films are really inspiring this year and we hope to encourage environmental stewardship through the stories that will be showcased at the festival.”

The main festival program will be available for 24 hours after the start of the event on Nov. 6 and the bonus festival will be available for viewing until Nov. 13 which is an additional 13 films.

MAP has also partnered with Alibi Truckee and Tahoe Art Haus for festival specials that can be added to your festival ticket at checkout.

Food and drink options are for local pickup only.

The virtual auction benefiting MAP’s conservation work will go live at noon on Nov. 6 and includes great items from Truckee-Tahoe artists and businesses.

Tickets range from $15-100.

For more information, visit mountainareapreservation.org.