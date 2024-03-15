Mountain Counties Water Resources Association adopts forest management principles to solve effects of mega wildfire

An aerial shot of a muddy river from 2014 King Fire

Photos submitted by: MCWRA

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In early February 2024, the Mountain Counties Water Resources Association, also known as MCWRA, adopted new “Forest Management Principles,” with the goal to solve the ongoing problem and severe effects from California’s mega wildfires.

“Over 100 years of suppressing wildfires and changing climate have produced overgrown forests and catastrophic mega wildfires that are impacting communities, degrading California’s headwaters’ water quality, water infrastructure, and forest resources in Sierra Nevada watersheds, [ultimately] creating a toxic smoke health hazard throughout the state,” MCWRA’s website reads.

“These severe mega wildfires release tons of greenhouse gases and eliminate the ability of forests to absorb and store atmospheric carbon,” the website continues.

“Over the years, MCWRA has adopted a set of water policy principles that are reviewed on an annual basis that provide staff who work on behalf of the association with a framework on which to advocate,” Justin Caporusso, Executive Director of MCWRA said. “Over the last handful of years, we’ve really focused a lot of our time on forest management and the impact of the mega fires that we’ve experienced over the past decade. These mega fires have dramatically impacted our water resources in the Sierra Nevada region.”

Mountain Counties Water Resources Association has adopted new Forest Management Principles in an effort to create a more sustainable future for Northern California counties forest management. Photos submitted by: MCWRA

According to Caporusso, there is a “trickledown effect” of the significant impact that wildfires have had on the Sierra Nevada region’s water sources.

“The water resources that are being impacted are affecting the entire state,” Caporusso said. “We have really been working to find ways to increase the pace and scale of forest management projects. We’re advocating for streamlining environmental review before and following these large, catastrophic mega wildfires. It’s really become a lot of our focus following the change of what we’ve seen in the climate as it relates to the impact of wildfires.”

As a result of these “mega wildfires,” Rich Farrington, Director District 3 of the Amador Water Agency, and 33-year US Forest Service employee, has worked closely in this field for years. Farrington further elaborates on this ongoing issue, stating that climate change will continue to exacerbate the problem as a result of increasing droughts, temperatures, and wildfires.

“Severe mega wildfires have gotten significantly worse over the past ten years,” Farrington said. “The biggest threat of these severe fires is they turn the soil to fine powder and blacken everything. It’s a much bigger threat to our water and air quality.”

“We really need to think long-term about how we are going to recognize that we need to condition these overgrown forests to use “good fire” that was common prior to 1850 to maintain all the different benefits that the forest provides,” Farrington said.

Mountain Counties Water Resources Association has adopted new Forest Management Principles in an effort to create a more sustainable future for Northern California counties forest management. Photos submitted by: MCWRA

With acknowledgement of controlled burns to uphold forest management, Farrington and Caporusso state that it’s important for communities to work towards “shifting the narrative” to where there’s more understanding from community members on proper forest management.

In the development of MCWRA’s new forest management principles, the organization states that there’s a significant lack of recognition and funding for proper forest management to manage these critical headwater resources.

“California’s Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountain regions provide water supplies for three quarters of all Californians, and accounts for the majority of the state’s overall water supply,” MCWRA’s website states. “Local, small regional water purveyors cannot and should not be expected to solely tackle this responsibility given the overall statewide benefit realized from this water supply and other values of resilient forests. Through education and advocacy, MCWRA will continue to promote statewide policies and pursue funding for programs and projects that protect Sierra Nevada’s forested watersheds.”

Standing behind their mission, MCWRA intends to support the following projects:

Improved water quality and quantity

Enhanced habitats, ecosystems, recreation, and watersheds

Lower risks to rural communities, public safety, and infrastructure

Reduced impacts of wildfire, toxic smoke, and climate change

Creation of resilient forests and communities

Increased carbon sequestration

“More than 75% of California’s water originates in the Sierra Nevada-Cascade watersheds,” Caporusso said. “Healthy, resilient forests are vital to maintain adequate quality and quantity of source water supply and clear air for local, regional, and statewide needs. California is facing a wildfire and forestry crisis. It’s a statewide responsibility that these resources are protected, because they are resources that we all share.”

According to a press release, MCWRA’s new forest management principles include:

Declaration of a Wildfire Emergency

Shift to Large-Scale Forest Management

Increased and Ongoing Funding for Forest Management

Streamlined Environmental Review

Biomass Market Development

Increased Controlled Burning

Developing and Cultivating Partnerships

Set Forest Management Priorities

According to Farrington, it’s essential to take a balanced approach to this ongoing issue of mitigating against mega wildfires through better forest management.

“We definitely want to protect other forest resources, but we have to take a balanced approach with forest management, and I believe that’s the proactive strategy MCWRA has done to improve that,” Farrington said.

Damage from the Caldor Fire. Photos submitted by: MCWRA

Among the water and air quality environmental concerns these wildfires pose, the mega fires also present other threats, such as the near-threatened California Spotted Owl species.

“It looks like the California Spotted Owl will be listed as a threatened endangered species by the federal government. The recent Caldor, Rim, and King Fires burned up a large number of Spotted Owl nest sites, Farrington said. “We are destroying a species by allowing the forests to be overgrown.”

Farrington continues, stating that the drying and warming of the climate and the impacts of climate change also have an influence on these mega wildfires, but the largest part of the problem is California’s overgrown forests.

Acknowledging the significant impact California’s mega wildfires take on Northern California communities, Caporusso states how essential it is to continuously advocate for better policy to face this ongoing issue head-on.

“It’s so important to remember the results of the devastation post-wildfire,” Caporusso said. “Until someone feels threatened and recognizes that this is a long, long, recovery cycle; once it’s out of the news it’s oftentimes out of the minds of people across the state.”

With MCWRA’s new forest management principles introduced, funding plays a large role in implementing these new principles to make proactive change for California’s forests.

“We’re saying it’s going to cost $1 billion annually for our members to tackle this problem, and it’ll take at least five to ten years,” Farrington said. “Funding is the number one priority. The second priority is streamlining the environmental process. I believe declaring an emergency, recognizing the threats and damage that these mega wildfires have caused over the past decade is essential to moving forward to solve this issue.”

An aerial shot of a muddy river from 2014 King Fire Photos submitted by: MCWRA

Along with needing proper funding and streaming environmental planning, Caporusso states that community members play a pivotal role in making significant change.

“The only way we get work done is through coalitions,” Caporusso said. “We are always looking for more partners who are working towards the same goal and to join efforts. The larger and more powerful coalition we are, the more reception we’ll receive to make change. It starts at the grassroots level and gets people fired up about the issue itself, and then expands our coalition support.”

MCWRA is a 58-member association with the goal to serve as a water protection supply agency. Currently MCWRA protects 12 counties’ water resources in Northern California. These counties include Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Tuolumne, and Yuba Counties.

For more information on MCWRA, to get involved with MCWRA’s new Forest Management Priniciples, and to read the full list of principles in detail, or for any questions, visit: https://mountaincountieswater.com/