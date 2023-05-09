Mountain Course golf cart path restoration to be discussed by IVGID trustees

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Board of Trustees will be meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the IVGID Administration Building located at 893 Southwood Boulevard.

The meeting will also be live streamed at livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

The consent calendar is stacked with items that could potentially be approved, including the potential setting of a public hearing for proposed changes to the sewer and water fee schedule to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

Additionally, the consent calendar holds items including a possible contract with Clean Tahoe with a Clean Tahoe Multi-Jurisdictional Program agreement, and possible approval of General Manager Indra Winquest to execute an agreement to redesign and redevelop the district’s website.

In general business, there will be a discussion about the construction contract for the Mountain Course golf cart path restoration for Phase II and Phase III with other construction related contracts.

There are multiple facets to this item, including the general approval of Phase II of the construction contract with Sierra Nevada Construction, the approval of the construction contract with West Coast Paving, Inc. for Mt. Golf Cart Path Recirculation – Phase III, and a number of other contracts related to the construction of the path.

General business will conclude with the potential approval of all or portions of the management consulting engagement with Moss Adams, as well as a reallocation of a maximum of $110,000 from the General Fund for this project.

There will be a proposed marketing budget report to the board at the beginning of the meeting, along with a report from Winquest and a Treasurer’s Report from Trustee Ray Tulloch.

To see the entire agenda, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .