Mountain passes closed as storm hits Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In front of the approaching storm, Sierra Nevada mountain passes have closed.

According to Caltrans, Ebbetts Pass was scheduled to close Tuesday at the junction of California State Routes 4 and 89 and at Lake Alpine.

Sonora Pass on California State Route 108 was scheduled to close at 10 a.m. Tuesday with Monitor Pass on SR-89 scheduled to close at 11.

Tioga Pass on SR-120 is closed west of Lee Vining.