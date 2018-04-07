Mountain Travel Symposium coming to South Shore

More than 1,100 people from over 35 countries will descend on South Shore this coming week for an event that bills itself as "the longest running annual gathering of mountain travel professionals in the world."

Mountain Travel Symposium returns to the South Shore April 8-14. The symposium allows helps industry members "establish relationships, build their business, pursue professional development and create a stronger mountain community," according to MTS.

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Heavenly Mountain Resort and others teamed up to bring MTS back to Tahoe. In hosting the event, they hope "to create awareness, diversify business, attract meeting groups and help increase mid-week and extended visits to the area."