MountainFilm On Tour North Lake Tahoe; Adventure Films Festival tickets are on sale now

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – MountainFilm on Tour North Lake Tahoe; Adventure Films, supported by Alpenglow Sports, is hosting an epic film festival for a second night at the Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Event Center on November 8.

November 8 Mountainfilm On Tour tickets are on sale now Provided/Alpenglow Sports

“The whole night is themed around adventure and the indomitable spirit,” said Stef Pyatt, Events Coordinator at Alpenglow Sports. “All the films will reflect that theme in different ways.”

When the doors open at 5 p.m., people can come and enjoy a festival-like atmosphere, where they’ll find a display of raffle prizes. Raffle tickets and bar proceeds all benefit Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, a non-profit advocating for sustainable and accessible, back-country adventures.

Some of the raffle prizes festival-goers can win consist of a Norrøna lofoten Gore-Tex kit, gear from Rab, blacklight skis or boots from Dynafit, Big Agnes tents and camping gear, bundles of Skratch products, along with backpacks and apparel from Ortovox.

In addition, Rab will be in attendance doing a demo of their Neutrino jackets, while offering smores as a sweet treat.

Films begin showing at 6:30 p.m. There are 10 films with lengths ranging from two minutes to 24 minutes. “They’re all really compelling adventure films about people pushing the boundaries in their sports, and simultaneously, the personal growth that can come from that,” said Pyatt.

Presale tickets are available until 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, with adult tickets for $23 and children’s tickets for $12.50. Tickets are available at the door for $26 for adults, and $15 for children.

The two-night film series begins on Friday Nov. 7, with an intimate 100-person showing at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City. This evening is focused on showcasing films that highlight some of the most pressing environmental, political, social justice, and cultural issues facing our global community. Told from diverse perspectives and voices, these films offer powerful lenses through which we can all learn from and engage with the stories being shared.

If you’re interested in learning more or you’d like to purchase presale tickets, visit alpenglowsports.com