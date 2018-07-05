Mr. Worldwide visits Stateline

If you go …

Armando Christian Perez — the rapper known by his moniker Pitbull — is headed to Tahoe's South Shore.

On Friday, July 13, Mr. 305 performs at Harveys Outdoor Arena as part of the next installment of Stateline's 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

Known for hits like "Timber," "I Know You Want Me" and his feature on Enrique Iglesias' recent single "MOVE TO MIAMI," Pitbull broke onto the scene in 2002 with a track on Lil Jon's album "Kings of Crunk."

His latest full-length records, "Greatest Hits" and "Climate Change," both dropped in 2017.

"Dance-oriented reggaeton fuels most of 'Climate Change,' but Mr. Worldwide is a collaborative ringleader who samples hooks from every corner of the music universe," states iTunes' description of the album.

But Pitbull's reach extends far beyond the music scene.

Recommended Stories For You

"Armando is also a burgeoning business entrepreneur with his own line of premium vodkas (Voli), a partnership with Sheets, the dissolvable energy strip, as well as premier fragrances for men and women simply titled Pitbull," states the entertainer's online biography.

He also has partnered with Bud Light, Dr Pepper, Dodge and additional brands.

Tickets for Pitbull's 8 p.m. show range from $69.50-$149.50 and are available online via Ticketmaster (where additional information can be found).

Harveys Outdoor Arena is located at U.S. 50 Stateline Avenue.

— Lake Tahoe Action