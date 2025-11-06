Mt. Rose delays opening

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

RENO, Nev. – Despite Wednesday’s snow, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it won’t make its initial planned opening date of November 8.

According to the resort’s Facebook, the mountain received 6 inches of fresh snow mid-mountain.

“We’re getting close to our season-opening threshold… but not there yet,” the post stated.

Once the mountain reaches 12–14 inches of sustainable snow coverage, the resort will be able to open.

“With colder temperatures in the forecast, we’ll be ramping up our snowmaking system to help kick things off,” the post continued.

Visit https://skirose.com for updates.