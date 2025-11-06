Mt. Rose delays opening
RENO, Nev. – Despite Wednesday’s snow, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it won’t make its initial planned opening date of November 8.
According to the resort’s Facebook, the mountain received 6 inches of fresh snow mid-mountain.
“We’re getting close to our season-opening threshold… but not there yet,” the post stated.
Once the mountain reaches 12–14 inches of sustainable snow coverage, the resort will be able to open.
“With colder temperatures in the forecast, we’ll be ramping up our snowmaking system to help kick things off,” the post continued.
Visit https://skirose.com for updates.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.