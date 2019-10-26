Hundreds celebrate Mt. Rose being 1st resort to open this season at Lake Tahoe

Guests wait in line for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe's opening day, Friday, Oct. 25.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Hundreds of excited snow lovers celebrated the opening day of Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

The popular ski area strives to be the first resort open each year. This year, cold temperatures and upgraded snowmaking technology allowed the ski area to take the title of first open on Friday, Oct. 25.

“It’s fun to be the first,” said Mike Pierce, Director of Marketing for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. “There is so much good energy this time of year.”

Almost an hour before the chair was set to run, guests were in line at the Wizard Chair.

With tickets being $20, it was hard for some people to say no.

“I’m trying to get 100 days in this year so today was obligatory,” said long-time Rose skier Willy Krusell.

Other guests were taking the opportunity to introduce new skiers to the snow. Several people were out learning how to ski and ride, including 3-year-old Aspen Arrate who was there with her dad, Ben Arrate.

“I’ve been waiting for three years to get her on skis,” Arrate said. “Today couldn’t come soon enough.”

The resort also used Friday to test out their new RFID technology. Passes can now be scanned by the gate through clothing.

“It’s smooth and will make things more efficient for the guests and for us,” said Pierce.

The Wizard Chair will be running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct 25-27.

Despite warm temperatures, Pierce said this time of year, the snow holds really well, plus they have 18 inches of packed base on the runs.

Temperatures are set to drop on Sunday and Pierce said they will be able to use the cold temperatures to make snow all the way to the top of the mountain.

“1,400-plus of vertical is just around the corner,” Pierce said.

To find out more, visit skirose.com.