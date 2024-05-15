Mt. Rose Highway closed to commercial vehicles May 21-23

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Commercial vehicles with air brakes will be prohibited traveling westbound over State Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) as the truck escape ramp in Incline Village is temporarily closed for maintenance May 21-23.

The truck escape ramp on westbound SR 431 near Second Creek Drive in Incline Village will be closed 24/7 May 21-23 for maintenance. Commercial vehicles with air brakes will be prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway further than the Mt. Rose ski area. The commercial vehicle closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues while the ramp is closed for maintenance. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound from Incline Village to Reno.

The truck ramp uses a series of six pre-tensioned drag nets to catch the front grill of runaway vehicles and help safely absorb the impact to slow, then ultimately stop, the vehicle. The asphalt surface of the truck ramp is heated to ensure that snow or ice does not hamper use of the nets during winter months.

The truck escape ramp is one of multiple escape ramps across Nevada. The ramps are located adjacent to steep downgrades for out-of-control vehicles to slow and stop away from other vehicles more safely. Any vehicle experiencing braking problems can use a truck ramp.

Avoid Needing a Truck Escape Ramp

Have your vehicle serviced and maintained regularly.

Use provided brake check areas located near mountain summits and tops of steep grades to verify that your equipment and vehicle is in proper working condition.

Be familiar with the road and grades and load your vehicle accordingly.

Operate your vehicle on downgrades using recommended gears and speeds to help avoid excessive brake temperatures.

If You Must Use a Truck Escape Ramp

Use a truck escape ramp if you are having difficulty slowing your vehicle or experience brake loss.

Enter in line with the ramp and as close to center as possible.

Contact Nevada DOT after you have used a Nevada truck escape ramp.

Contact a tow truck company after you have used a truck escape ramp to remove your vehicle, and have any faulty vehicle brakes repaired before driving again.

Don’ts of Using a Truck Escape Ramp

Do not avoid using a truck escape ramp for fear of possible damage to your vehicle. Damage to vehicles from gravel beds is negligible compared to the potential damage caused by not using a truck escape ramp.

Do not try and drive out of the ramp yourself. Trying to drive out may only cause further damage to your vehicle.

Do not wait in your vehicle while it is in the truck ramp.

Do not use the truck escape ramp paved entry as a rest stop or parking area. Runaway vehicles are traveling at very high speeds and have limited ability to avoid parked vehicles in their path.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram for updates from across the state.