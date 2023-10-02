Mt. Rose Highway traffic stoppages, delays Oct. 2 as avalanche control system is replaced

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Brief traffic stoppages and delays will take place Monday, Oct. 2 at the Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) summit as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces an aging avalanche control system.

Brief traffic stoppages will take place Oct. 2 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. near the Mt. Rose trailhead. While the majority of traffic stoppages will be brief, traffic delays could last up to 30 minutes as a helicopter delivers components for the project. The construction schedule is subject to change.

Through October, Mt. Rose Highway commuters can anticipate additional periodic weekday traffic delays during installation of the new system.

Since 1992, NDOT has housed a remote-controlled avalanche control system near the summit of Mt. Rose Highway. When snow builds up, NDOT briefly stops traffic away from the area and activates the system to send shock waves which shake loose snow toward the highway. NDOT plow operators then remove the snow and safely reopen the road. These controlled releases of snow can help prevent the unpredictable and potentially dangerous snow slides that could bury vehicles and motorists on the highway.

This fall, NDOT will install a new avalanche control system to replace the aging system which has served the highway for decades. The new system will use advanced avalanche control technologies to further ensure the safety and connectivity of highway travelers.

Also on the Mt. Rose Highway summit, the U.S. Forest Service is repairing restrooms, sidewalks, curbs and walkways, as well as repaving and striping the parking lot at Mt. Rose Trailhead: Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest – News & Events (usda.gov)

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.