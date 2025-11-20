Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is the First Tahoe Area Resort to Open for the 2025-26 Winter Season

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

RENO, Nev. – Thanks to early season storms and cold temperatures that have allowed the resort’s robust snowmaking efforts to begin in earnest, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is getting the 2025-26 winter season underway on Friday Nov. 21, 2025.

“Every year, one of our goals is to be the first Tahoe area resort to open, and to offer one of the longest ski and ride seasons in the region,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing and sales director. “Thanks to the recent storms combined with the highest base area elevation at 8,260′, we’re excited to offer folks the ability to get on snow for some of their first turns of the season.”

For opening day, planned lift operations include the Lakeview Express from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering access to long intermediate level trails on the Main Lodge side of the mountain. Open trails will include Kit Carson Traverse, Kit Carson Bowl, and Ponderosa.

No beginner terrain will be available on opening day, but is anticipated to open in the coming days as snowmaking continues and conditions permit. Terrain park features in the Pondo Park are expected to come online beginning Saturday, Nov. 22. Skiers and riders should anticipate early season conditions and snowmaking operations in progress.

All parking will be available at the Main Lodge, and services open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will include the Lodgepole Cafe, Higher Grounds Coffee Bar, and Timbers. Equipment Rental and the Tuning Center will be open and private instruction will be available starting Saturday, Nov. 22 for those interested in taking a lesson. Advanced online lift tickets are available at skirose.com . Wildslide snowtubing will not be available until snow conditions and snowmaking allow for lane construction. Please visit Wildslidetahoe.com for updates.

Additional terrain and resort services are expected to open as snowmaking operations continue at every opportunity that conditions permit.

Visit skirose.com for snow, terrain and lift operations reports, and to purchase lift tickets or a 2025-26 season pass.