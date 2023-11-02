Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe offers guests new way to give back to the Tahoe environment

RENO, Nev. – Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is giving skiers and riders a new way to give back and help improve the Tahoe environment for all to enjoy. With the purchase of every lift ticket during the 2023-24 winter season, guests will have the ability to add a $1 donation benefitting the Tahoe Fund through the nonprofit’s $1 for Tahoe program.

In addition, the resort will continue its participation in the annual Plates for Powder program, also organized by the Tahoe Fund, which launches today.

“Because of the nature of what we do, Mt. Rose has always been committed to being stewards of the environment and taking action to improve the recreational experiences enjoyed by our guests, employees and community,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “By joining the Tahoe Fund’s $1 for Tahoe program, we’re excited to give our guests a way to directly give back to help fund important projects like hiking, biking and ADA-accessible trails, restoration of meadows, wetlands and forests, removal of aquatic invasive species, and much more.”

Created to offer a simple way for those who love Tahoe to help make it even better, the $1 for Tahoe program raises money to restore and improve the environment and enhance recreational opportunities. Proceeds from the $1 for Tahoe program support the efforts of the Tahoe Fund in its mission to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.

“A dollar contribution may not seem like a lot, but when every guest chooses to give back, it really adds up,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Our organization is powered by the generosity of people who care for the Tahoe environment. Thanks to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, everyone who skis or rides this season has the chance to help make an impact.”

Through the Plates for Powder program, California and Nevada drivers who buy a new Lake Tahoe license plate before April 1, 2024 receive a free lift ticket or trail pass valid at one of 14 Tahoe-area resorts, while supplies last. The ticket must be used during the 2023-24 winter season (some restrictions apply).

Over 95% of the funds generated by plate sales and renewals help fund new hiking and biking trails, watershed restoration projects, and protect Lake Tahoe’s famed beaches and blue waters. The Tahoe Fund has organized the Plates for Powder program on behalf of the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Lands for more than a decade.

Learn more about Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s sustainability efforts and initiatives at https://skirose.com/sustainability/ .