Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe opens more terrain, begins daily operations Friday

MOUNT ROSE, Nev. — Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will be open daily for skiing and snowboarding for the 2018-19 winter season starting today, Nov. 16.

The resort has been making snow at every opportunity and will have five beginner trails open with snow depths of 12-18 inches.

Open trails and a terrain park with six features can be accessed by the Wizard chairlift and Magic dual conveyor covered surface lift.

Lift tickets will be available for $59 for adults (ages 16-plus) and $29 for children (ages 6-15) until more terrain is opened.

"Our team has been putting the investments we've made to our expanded snowmaking system to work and are opening terrain as quickly as possible," said Mike Pierce, director of marketing at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. "As temperatures permit, we'll continue making snow every chance we have until Mother Nature lends a hand — which looks like it could be as soon as Thanksgiving weekend."

In addition to open trails and lifts, the Main Lodge at Mt. Rose will be open, offering access to the Lodgepole Café and Timbers Bar.

Beginning Saturday, the equipment rentals, repair and ski lessons also will be available.

For information about resort services, conditions, or to purchase a lift ticket or season pass, visit http://www.skirose.com.