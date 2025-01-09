Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to host free introductory snowboard experience for kids

RENO, Nev. – This Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will host a free introductory snowboard experience for kids ages 7-12. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., kids interested in learning the basics of snowboarding can drop in and will have access to the resort’s Specialty Snowboard Park and Learn to Snowboard set-up.

“This event is the perfect opportunity for kids interested in snowboarding to learn the basics and have some fun in the snow,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “While it’s not an official snowboard ‘lesson,’ there will be multiple stations set up that are designed to provide an intro to the basic skills of snowboarding. The best part is – there’s no cost, and no equipment is needed. Kids just need to show up to participate.”

The event will take place near the Main Lodge on the west side of the Show-off trail by the Magic Surface Lift.

Learn more at http://www.skirose.com .