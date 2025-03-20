Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to Host Presentation About Washoe Cultural History on March 20

RENO, Nev. – As part of the ski area’s 60th anniversary celebration, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will host the final installment of its “History of Stewardship” speaker series tomorrow. Featuring a presentation by Herman Fillmore, Culture/Language Resources Director of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, audience members attending in person or via livestream on Facebook will learn about the history of Washoe cultural and stewardship in the region.

Scheduled to take place at the resort’s Main Lodge (22222 Mt. Rose Highway), the presentation is the third of three events in the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe 60th Anniversary speaker series. The March 20 event will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Mountain View Dining area on the upper level of the Main Lodge.

For those interested in attending virtually, a livestream can be accessed from the resort’s Facebook page. In addition, for those who missed the first two speaker series sessions, videos of the Forest Service and SnoTel hydrologist speakers are posted on the resort’s Facebook page .

Visit http://www.skirose.com to learn more.