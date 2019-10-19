Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to host winter season hiring mixer Saturday

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will host its winter season hiring mixer on Saturday.

Provided

RENO, Nev. — Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will host its winter season hiring mixer from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Timbers Bar at the resort’s Main Lodge.

The resort is hiring for all positions for the 2019-20 season, including part-time and full-time, in departments including lift operations, ticket sales, rental shop, parking, food service, ski and snowboard school, snow surfaces (grooming, snowmaking) and more.

Not all positions require candidates to ski or snowboard.

“We are looking for candidates with a passion for delivering high quality guest experiences — no matter what department they’re working in — all season long,” said Mike Pierce in a press release. Pierce is the director of marketing at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

The resort is accepting online applications for part-time and full-time seasonal positions, including weekend and holiday work.

Candidates attending the hiring mixer are encouraged to complete an application online in advance, as well as bring a copy of their resume to the event.

Applicants must be ages 16 and older to work at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

Candidates will have an opportunity to meet with hiring managers from all departments and learn about the advantages of working at a ski resort.

Candidates will have a chance to win raffle prizes, sip local craft beers for candidates 21 and older, and enjoy live music from The Connor Party while mingling with current and future team members after the interviews.

Being part of the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe team includes free skiing and snowboarding all season long, free lessons and equipment rentals, discounts on retail items and at resort food outlets.

Mt. Rose’s close proximity to Reno offers a variety of convenient, affordable housing options, and also makes it possible for local high school students to work part-time on weekends or holidays in a recreation-based atmosphere.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is targeting an Oct. 25 opening, weather and conditions permitting.

Learn more or apply for an open position at http://www.skirose.com/employment.