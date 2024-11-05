Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to open Friday, Nov. 8 for 2024-25 season

RENO, Nev. – Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will be the first Tahoe area resort to kick off the 2024-25 winter season when it opens Friday, Nov. 8. Early season snow, ideal temperatures that have allowed the resort to fire up its extensive snowmaking system, and the fact that Mt. Rose has the highest base area elevation at 8,260′ have all contributed to the resort’s ability to get skiers and riders on snow for some of their first turns of the season.

Provided / Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

“We’re thrilled to kick off our 60th season with another early November opening, and to welcome our guests back with 1,000 vertical feet of skiing and riding from day one,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing and sales director. “Ahead of the season, we reinvested more than $2.2 million in the resort experience, including snowmaking system enhancements, trail improvements, and a new snowcat to support our ability to offer a high-quality snow surface all season long.”

For opening weekend, planned lift operations include the Lakeview Express and the Magic Conveyor from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering access to long intermediate level trails on the Main Lodge side of the mountain. Open trails will include Kit Carson Traverse, Kit Carson Bowl, Ponderosa, and Show-Off. Beginner terrain will be available on Show-Off Run only, and a selection of terrain park features will be offered on Lower Ponderosa. Skiers and riders should anticipate early season conditions and snowmaking operations in progress. As snowmaking continues and winter weather continues, the resort expects to open more terrain quickly.

All parking will be available at the Main Lodge, and services open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will include the Lodgepole Cafe, Timbers Bar, Equipment Rental, Tuning Center, Ski & Snowboard School, and 431 Sports. Instruction will be available for First Timer lessons, kids lessons from age 4, as well as private lessons.

More terrain is expected to come online soon as snowmaking continues every opportunity conditions permit.

Visit skirose.com for snow, terrain and lift operations reports, and to purchase lift tickets or a 2024-25 season pass.