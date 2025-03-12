Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to open Wildslide Tahoe Tubing Center ahead of 2025-26 winter season

RENO, Nev. – Expanding its recreational offerings, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will introduce Wildslide Tahoe Tubing Center at the start of the 2025-26 winter season. Anticipated to open Thanksgiving 2025, the largest tubing operation on the West Coast will feature up to 20 snow tubing lanes served by a conveyor lift.

“We’re excited to offer a new, convenient way for people to have an exhilarating winter experience on the snow,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “Snow tubing is an exciting activity that’s fun for all ages, and this new facility is going to give more people an introduction and easy access to winter thrills.”

Construction of the new tubing area will also include a new lodge and ample deck seating that will be accessible by both tubing guests and those visiting the resort to ski or snowboard. A new parking lot will provide convenient access to the tubing lanes, which will be located ¾ of a mile west of the Mt. Rose Main Lodge entrance.

Featuring dedicated snowmaking, construction of the 750-foot long tubing lanes started last year, with the remainder of the project to be completed this summer.

The resort anticipates operating snow tubing during the winter season for guests of all ages. Small children must be able to ride independently in their own tube. Sessions will be sold in two-hour increments, with the operating schedule to be set closer to the start of the 2025-26 season. Current plans are for tubing to be offered Fridays through Sundays plus holidays, with group and corporate event booking opportunities midweek.

More information is available WildslideTahoe.com as well as skirose.com .