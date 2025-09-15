Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe welcomes new leaders

RENO, Nev. – Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced that Jessica Jansen has joined the resort as its new Human Resources Director, and longtime resort employee Melvin Poncio has been tapped to lead the new Wildslide Tahoe snow tubing park that is slated to open Thanksgiving weekend, conditions permitting.

“We’re excited to welcome Jessica to the Mt. Rose team, and proud to elevate Melvin into his new role leading our new Wildslide Tahoe snow tubing park operations,” said Greg Gavrilets, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe general manager. “Both of these leaders have demonstrated a hands-on approach, ski industry knowledge, and dedication to fostering a strong internal culture closely aligned with our values. I have no doubt both of them will have a positive impact on our team and larger resort community.”

Jessica Jansen

A seasoned HR professional with a strong background in resort operations and employee engagement, Jansen brings more than a decade of hospitality and human resources experience to the role. She is responsible for all aspects of the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe HR department, including developing and implementing HR policies, overseeing recruitment and talent management, and ensuring compliance with labor laws, while fostering a positive and engaging work environment. As part of the Rose Senior Leadership Team, she will address key HR challenges and opportunities, and assist with the resort’s overall business goals.

Melvin Poncio

Poncio has worked at Mt. Rose for over 10 years, most recently serving as the Parking Assistant Manager. A respected resort leader known for fostering the welcoming Mt. Rose culture, Poncio will oversee the day-to-day operations of Wildslide Tahoe, the largest snow tubing park in the West, including parking, lane grooming, conveyor lift operations and the guest experience.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is hiring for the 2025-26 season. View open positions online or attend the hiring mixer on Saturday, October 18 at 10 a.m.