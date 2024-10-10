Mt. Rose, Snowball Effect form partnership to improve access to winter sports

Mt. Rose and Snowball Effect have announced a strategic partnership to address key challenges in the winter sports industry by engaging local youth year-round. This collaboration comes in response to the industry trend of declining participation, highlighted by the NSAA’s most recent Kottke Report.

Greg Gavrilets, General Manager of Mt. Rose, states, “Our priority at Mt. Rose continues to be our people, respect for the planet, and creating amazing experiences for our customers. This partnership with Snowball Effect allows us to share our passion for winter sports with more kids and communities than ever before. We’re excited about the potential to grow our sport and make a positive impact in Northern Nevada.”

Jeff Boliba, Founder & Owner of Snowball Effect, adds, “Our year-round engagement programs will keep kids connected to winter sports regardless of the season. We’ll bring Mt. Rose’s offerings directly to the community through portable environments, fostering a love for winter sports and overcoming weather and financial-related barriers. Our collaboration extends beyond the slopes, with comprehensive activation plans both on and off the resort.”

Key aspects of the partnership include:

1. Bringing snowboarding to elementary schools, stadiums, and non-winter venues in the Washoe Valley and Reno area.

2. Collaboration between Mt. Rose’s Snowsports Children’s instructors and Jeff Boliba, inventor of the Riglet Reel and Riglet Snowboarding program, to develop a comprehensive curriculum.

3. Development and implementation of activation plans for both on-resort and off-resort events and programs.

Upcoming events:

– October 17, 2024: Riglet Snowboarding Park at Greater Nevada Field for the Teton Gravity Research movie premiere.

– January 11-12, 2025: “The Riglet Snowboard Games” event at Mt. Rose, featuring: